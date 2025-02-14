Cowboys legend expresses disappointment over the Brian Schottenheimer hiring

Brian Schottenheimer, Deion Sanders, and, from a certain point of view, Mike McCarthy were all options to helm the Cowboys in 2025. Instead of keeping the status quo with McCarthy, Jerry Jones changed it up. However, he didn't take a massive leap, keeping the promotion in-house.

One Cowboys legend was lukewarm on the decision. While speaking on Wednesday's episode of "Unsportsmanlike" radio show, Cowboys legend Emmitt Smith appeared less than thrilled about who Jones settled on.

"I know we have to give the man a chance, and I'm willing to give him a chance and the opportunity to turn things around," Smith said. "However, if we don't align our vision and commitment to that vision, I think we won't get a lot of things that we've seen in the past and that doesn't feel good. And so we need a lot more than Ashton Jeanty.

"All that talk about having a running back and running game. There's nothing wrong with our running game when there's a commitment to the running game. ... I think we've gotten so far away from what we all know as the Cowboys of the great teams, so you don't see that balance no more. You just see one way and that's disappointing."

Brian Schottenheimer's new job continues a rollercoaster half-decade

Brian Schottenheimer at Las Vegas Raiders v Dallas Cowboys - Source: Getty

The Dallas Cowboys' new head coach managed to hit near rock bottom and also a career-high within a five-year stretch. In 2020, Brian Schottenheimer was the Seattle Seahawks' offensive coordinator.

However, after 2020, Schottenheimer saw a big step back, falling to be a quarterbacks coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2021. After that, he arguably took another step down, working as a consultant for the Cowboys in 2022. In 2023, he was elevated to be the offensive coordinator and continued the role into 2024.

Now, he has found his way to the top of the pecking order. Of course, before 2020, Schottenheimer had spent decades on coaching staffs, including work as the offensive coordinator of the Mark Sanchez-led Jets at the peak of that era around the beginning of the 2010s.

In total, Brian Schottenheimer has spent 14 years as a coordinator. Will he succeed in his new role with Dallas?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "Unsportsmanlike" and H/T Sportskeeda.

