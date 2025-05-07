Cowboys legend makes feelings known on George Pickens' "double-edged sword" effect in Brian Schottenheimer's offense

The Dallas Cowboys made an important addition to the roster on Wednesday. Jerry Jones' team completed a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers to acquire wide receiver George Pickens, pairing him with CeeDee Lamb as the top targets for quarterback Dak Prescott.

The Cowboys had a long-standing need for a solid wide receiver #2. Brandin Cooks had just 259 receiving yards in the 2024 season and left the team, while Michael Gallup's injury derailed his production. Pickens and Lamb, together, form one of the league's best receiver duos.

Cowboys legend DeMarcus Ware made an appearance on the Up and Adams show on Wednesday, and was asked about the deal. Ware approved Pickens' arrival, commenting on his overall impact on the offense:

Adams: “Is George Pickens the right guy, and why?”

Ware: “I think George Pickens is the right guy because of what he brings to the game. You've got two deep threats, you can throw to either one of them. I think it was a great trade. When you can have a guy who can stretch those safeties out, it takes a man out of the box. And now, when you run the football, you find those open areas because that guy is not in the box anymore.”

Cowboys acquire wide receiver George Pickens in trade with Steelers

The two franchises agreed on a deal to send Pickens to Dallas for a third-round pick, with the two sides also swapping late-round picks. Jerry Jones promised "substantial trades" a few weeks ago, and there was confirmation when Pickens landed.

The need for a wide receiver was clear. The Cowboys had wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan as a target for the 12th overall pick in the 2025 draft, but they failed, as the Carolina Panthers selected McMillan at #8.

Pickens is entering the final year of his rookie deal. According to reports, Dallas' plan is to let him play the final year and negotiate an extension there after. He had 900 receiving yards in 2024, along with three touchdowns.

The Steelers improved their wide receiver group earlier in the offseason, trading for wide receiver DK Metcalf with the Seattle Seahawks.

