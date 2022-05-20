"This is the future" - Cowboys legend enters the blockchain frenzy as an investor in a crypto currency

If it's good enough for Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers, then Cowboys HOF wide receiver Michael Irvin believes it is good enough for him. Irvin was announced as a stakeholder and board member of TradeZing, a new live streaming and social engagement platform for those interested in non-fungable tokens (NFT), cryptocurrency and the like.

TradeZing CEO Jordan Edelson took to the stage at the recent Bitcoin 2022 conference in Miami Beach to announce the launch of the new venture and the involvement of the Dallas Cowboys legend.

Irvin has spoken candidly about his reasons for becoming the latest sports star to join the crypto revolution, and the importance of players planning for life after their careers are over, regardless of how much money they make during their playing days.

"We’ve seen what’s happened over the years with athletes where, no matter how much money they make, they end up not in the right place later on. This is the future."

Michael Irvin joins NFL crypto revolution

Irvin is the latest in a rapidly expanding group of sports stars and celebrities to enter the world of cryptocurrency. Perhaps, one of the most well-documented NFL examples was provided by Russell Okung, the Carolina Panthers offensive tackle who famously requested...

OKUNG @RussellOkung Pay me in Bitcoin. Pay me in Bitcoin.

The Carolina Panthers duly obliged and agreed to pay half of his $13 million contract in Bitcoin, becoming the first known sportstar to be paid in this manner. Much to Okung's approval.

Tom Brady is, perhaps, the highest-profile NFL advocate for cryptocurrency, and he has been very vocal in his support. Brady also expressed a desire to be paid via this method.

"Players are going to be paid in cryptocurrency in the future. - I'd love to request to get paid in some crypto and, you know, to get paid in some Bitcoin or Ethereum or Solana tokens.”

The GOAT also hasn't been slow to take a sly dig at NFL owners and their failure to embrace cryptocurrency as a method of paying players.

Tom Brady @TomBrady Stoked to partner with @SBF_Alameda and @FTX_Official as we continue building the future of crypto. I hear we’re headed to the moon? Stoked to partner with @SBF_Alameda and @FTX_Official as we continue building the future of crypto. I hear we’re headed to the moon? https://t.co/BdReBkNfxg

Brady, along with his wife Gisele, have been quick to enter the crypto realm, partnering with exchange platform FTX as brand ambassadors and environmental and social-initiatives advisers. Brady was delighted when discussing the postives of the new collaboration.

"It’s an incredibly exciting time in the crypto-world and Sam and the revolutionary FTX team continue to open my eyes to the endless possibilities. This particular opportunity showed us the importance of educating people about the power of crypto while simultaneously giving back to our communities and planet.”

Irvin is the latest NFL celebrity to join the revolution, but it does not appear that he will be the last.

