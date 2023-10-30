Cowboys legend Michael Irvin puts A.J. Brown among ‘best players in the NFL’ after another historic performance

When Michael Irvin talks about wide receivers like A.J. Brown, football fans listen. After all, the Pro Football Hall of Famer was one of the best wideouts during his heyday. He earned three Super Bowl titles, five Pro Bowl selections, and three All-Pro inclusions in 12 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys.

Irvin is praising his fellow wide receiver after another impressive performance for the Philadelphia Eagles. Brown finished with eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns. More importantly, his output helped the Eagles clinch their seventh win in eight games.

Michael Irvin puts A.J. Brown in high regard

It’s not just that Irvin commended Brown’s Week 8 performance against the Washington Commanders. Instead, he took it up a notch by tweeting:

“That dude AJ Brown with the @Eagles may not just be the best receiver in the @NFL, he very well may be the BEST PLAYER IN THE @NFL right now!!!!”

Irvin’s claim is debatable because there’s no shortage of elite wide receivers in the National Football League. However, A.J. Brown’s numbers are solid through their first eight games. The former Ole Miss standout has 60 receptions for 939 yards and five touchdowns after Week 8.

Brown is averaging 15.6 yards per catch and hasn’t fumbled the ball. But even without discussing his numbers, he dazzled Irvin and the football world with his excellent one-hand catch against Washington.

The Philadelphia Eagles had first-and-10 from the Commanders’ 16-yard line with a little over 30 seconds left in the first half. Jalen Hurts found Brown, who made a fantastic grab despite Benjamin St-Juste’s tight coverage.

He made the same catch during their Friday practice, as shared by Go Birds Pod host and 94WIP.com reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks.

If that’s jaw-dropping, A.J. Brown’s second touchdown catch was equally impressive. He defeated Emmanuel Forbes Jr.’s coverage by returning to the ball before falling into the end zone. That reception allowed the Eagles to tie the count at 17 with over four minutes left in the third quarter.

A.J. Brown’s frustrations with the Eagles offense a thing of the past

There’s that infamous confrontation between Brown and Hurts during their Week 2 game against the Minnesota Vikings. While the Eagles won, Brown was ranting about his lack of touches, as proven by his production of four catches for 29 yards.

But airing out his grievance worked, as he had at least 127 receiving yards in each of the next six games. In two games against Washington, A.J. Brown has 17 catches out of 21 targets for 305 yards and four touchdowns.

With the Eagles having the league’s best record, Brown will try to keep his dominant streak going in Week 9 against the Dallas Cowboys.