"Shame on you" - Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has scathing response to Aaron Rodgers' vaccination status

Michael Irvin was known under the moniker of "The Playmaker" during his days as a wide receiver with the Dallas Cowboys. Besides his great plays on the field, Irvin was also known for his brashness and unrelenting ability to provide his opinions on just about anything and everything.

True to himself, Irvin has recently made waves as he spoke about the Aaron Rodgers vaccine debacle.

If you've been in a cave for the last 24 hours, Aaron Rodgers is out for this week's game against the Kansas City Chiefs because of being placed in COVID protocol. He misled everyone into believing he was vaccinated during an August interview when he stated that he was "immunized."

Michael Irvin blasts Aaron Rodgers

On "The Michael Irvin Podcast," Irvin has his say on Rodgers and his thoughts on how everything went down.

"I can't even start in on Aaron Rodgers. Because I know you did not hold out this whole offseason, holding everybody accountable and saying everybody is falling short and not doing what they're supposed to do, and you're not vaccinated? Come on man. Cut that mess out. That blows my mind."

Irvin continued:

"Aaron Rodgers, shame on you for pointing that one finger at general manager Brian Gutekunst and all these people in the front office and disregarding those damn three fingers that's pointing back at you. Go get vaccinated man and stop messing around. Stop messing around man. You know that team needs you."

Irvin shares a sentiment that many have shared over the last 24 hours or so. The fact of the matter is not whether or not someone is for or against the vaccine.

Rodgers has misled the public (and perhaps the Packers, but that remains to be seen) on his vaccination status.

What did Rodgers say to mislead others on his vaccination status?

When Rodgers was asked whether or not he was vaccinated, he stated, "Yeah, I've been immunized." Rodgers then proceeded to state why he would not judge others that were not vaccinated, which led people to believe that he himself was vaccinated.

The Recount @therecount Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.



There's some reporting today that Rodgers is not vaccinated. Here's what he said on 8/26/21: "Yeah, I've been immunized." Packers QB Aaron Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss this Sunday's game versus the Chiefs.There's some reporting today that Rodgers is not vaccinated. Here's what he said on 8/26/21: "Yeah, I've been immunized." https://t.co/eNunTc2DWe

The term "immunized" can be used as a synonym for vaccinated, so this is misleading. Also, the very first word after the question was asked was "yeah."

It really doesn't get any more misleading than that Mr. Rodgers.

Aaron Rodgers is an intelligent individual. If you listen to him talk for just a bit, you begin to understand why he is so diligent with his understanding of on-field coverage and everything in between.

