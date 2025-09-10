  • home icon
  • Cowboys legend Michael Irvin sheds light on settlement with Marriott in $100,000,000 defamation case

Cowboys legend Michael Irvin sheds light on settlement with Marriott in $100,000,000 defamation case

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 10, 2025 16:23 GMT
NCAA Football: Miami at Syracuse - Source: Imagn
Cowboys legend Michael Irvin sheds light on settlement with Marriott in $100,000,000 defamation case - Source: Imagn

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Irvin was surrounded in controversy at the start of 2023 after he was suspended by the NFL' Super Bowl weekend coverage in February.

The suspension came in the wake of allegations from a female employee at a Marriott hotel. The woman accused the Pro Football Hall of Famer of making a sexually inappropriate comment.

Irvin filed a defamation suit against Marriott and the female accuser, seeking $100 million in damages for the false accusations made against him. The suit was settled in September 2023 and Irvin returned to NFL Network for the coverage of the new season.

The legendary wide receiver shed light on the settlement on the "All The Smoke" podcast this week.

"I walk in, I meet a woman, this girl, I don't remember her," Irvin said. "We shake her hands. I don't remember what I said to her and I go to the room. Next day, I wake up, do all my shows, after the shows, I come back, I'm trying to take a nap, and they called me to the room, the hotel security. And I'm saying, 'Call me for what? what's going on, what's going on.'
"They didn't tell me for a while. 'Michael, we have a situation. I'm like, 'What situation? I know ain't nobody get to my room last night.' I'm thinking like, 'What happened? What are you talking about?' 'We had a situation.' I said, 'What situation?' What girl? Well, no girl my room.' That's the first thing I said, 'I ain't bring nobody in my room.'"
Michael Irvin revealed what saved him after security refused to share the tape

Irvin said he wasn't showed and wasn't informed about the allegations against the time. The NFL legend said the three fans he met before interacting with the accuser came to his defense.

"And then they wouldn't even tell me what was going on. They wouldn't even show me. I said, 'Show me the tape.' I had to sue the hotel and then after the judge, they told him, 'You got to show him the tape.' They still wouldn't turn it over. I had to press it again, but the tape showed that I met some I met this girl in the hall, and we had a conversation and I left.
"Now, what saved me? What saved me Dog, I'm telling you, what saved me was those three dudes that I went and took the pic with, because they woke up the next morning and saw all the news, and they were like, 'That didn't happen.'"

With the lawsuit behind him, Irvin received his role as a broadcaster for the NFL Network. However, the Cowboys legend's contract was not renewed for another tenure in May 2024.

