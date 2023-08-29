‘Get out of here!’: Cowboys legend Michael Irvin skewers Richard Sherman’s argument on Justin Jefferson’s spot in NFL Top 100

Richard Sherman and Michael Irvin are quickly becoming the focal points of the new era of Undisputed. Both the cornerback and wide receiver came to verbal blows over a question asked about Justin Jefferson's second overall spot in the NFL Top 100.

Sherman claimed it was too high, arguing that a pass rushers are more important, but Irvin angrily dismissed his argument:

"Playing WR, I gotta be out wide, I gotta run down this field 20-25 yards. I gotta catch a football that somebody is throwing at me, coming at some speed between heaven and earth."

He continued, explaining that the target on a wide receiver's back trumps all:

"I gotta snatch it out the air, find my way to the ground when everybody’s trying to take my head off, turn around and go run a touchdown. You trying to tell me the dude that’s trying to tackle the quarterback is more gifted than that? Get out of here!"

Of course, both sides are skewed by the side of the ball that they spent their professional lives playing on.

Sherman, a former cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks for the majority of his career, picked a position on his side of the ball. Irvin, a former wide receiver, picked his side of the ball.

Michael Irvin's WR career with Cowboys revisited

Michael Irvin at NFL Combine

Irvin played for the Dallas Cowboys for his entire career, from 1988 through the end of the 1999 season. At first, he started slow, recording just 1300 yards in his first three seasons combined. Then, in 1991, he recorded more than that in just one season, earning 1523 yards.

That kicked off the peak years of Michael Irvin's career, which some would argue only ended one year before his retirement.

During that span, his "worst" season came in 1996, when he earned 962 yards. Aside from that, from 1991 until 1998, he earned at least 1000 yards in every season.

Michael Irvin's best season came in 1995, when he earned 111 catches for 1603 yards and ten touchdowns. During his career, Troy Aikaman's Cowboys won three Super Bowls and reached the playoffs every year except for 1997, when the team went 6-10.

It's been almost 25 years since the last time he stepped on the gridiron, but the former wide receiver has already proven this week that he's ready to do battle with at least one cornerback.

