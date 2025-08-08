Cowboys legend Michael Irvin slams Anthony Richardson over costly mistakes as Colts QB exits game with dislocated finger

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin wasn't impressed with Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson in the first preseason game.The Colts selected Richardson fourth overall in 2023 as he was supposed to be the franchise quarterback. However, he has struggled with inconsistency and staying healthy, which led to Indianapolis bringing in Daniel Jones this offseason to compete for the starting job.As the Colts played their first preseason game, Richardson struggled and left the game with an injury. But, before he got injured, Irvin took aim at Richardson for his play.&quot;Anthony Richardson has to SEE it SOONER and then he can THROW it SOONER!!! You are in a QB battle bro!!!!!,&quot; Irvin wrote.Richardson went 2-for-3 for 21 yards on an opening field-goal drive, and on his second drive, he got injured and left the game. After getting injured, Richardson sat out 13 games because of injuries as a rookie, including a season-ending AC joint sprain. Last season, he missed four games because of injury and another two games when he was benched.As for Michael Irvin, he played for the Cowboys from 1988 until 1999, helping Dallas win three Super Bowls. He's considered to be one of the greatest receivers of all time and was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2007.Anthony Richardson discusses his dislocated fingerAnthony Richardson suffered a dislocated pinkie finger in the Indianapolis Colts' preseason opener.Ravens edge rusher David Ojabo sacked Richardson from the blindside, and Richardson was slow to get up due to the injury. He was forced to leave the game, and after it, he opened up about the injury.“You know, it was weird,” Richardson said in his postgame press conference, via NBC Sports. “He hit me, then I was trying to make sure I had the ball. I just looked down, I see my finger in a different direction. I’m like, maybe I’m tripping. I looked at it again, and it was definitely like that. So I’m like, I need to get this thing popped back in place and I’m good.”Richardson says the finger is a little swollen and tender, but doesn't expect to keep him out for long, as he's considered day-to-day.If Richardson isn't out for long, he still will be in the Colts' quarterback competition for the starting job.The Colts open their 2025 NFL season on Sept. 7 at home against the Miami Dolphins.