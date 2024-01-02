Cowboys legend pinpoints major playoffs worry for Dallas, warns Dak Prescott and co. ahead of Week 18 vs Commanders

Dak Prescott is preparing for that time of the year that has historically been a challenge for him. He has shown his ability to dominate defenses during the regular season, but his performance has declined on the biggest stages after New Year's Day.

Speaking on Undisputed, Cowboys legend Michael Irvin expressed a potential reason why the team has repeatedly come up short in January:

"I've always been a little leery of this scenario. When we started getting down to the end of the season, and everybody's talking about resting and not resting. And the Cowboys are the worst with it. The worst, whenever they rest players they come out the worst."

He continued, explaining that the team relaxes too much at this point in the season:

"They come out sloppy because they don't have the pressing coach to push them through it. They really take the day off, they take the metal off, they take the time off, and they come back and say 'oh my god, we didn't need that rest.' And I worry about that."

Dak Prescott's playoff accomplishments and struggles

Dak Prescott at Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys

Once Dak Prescott gets to January, his statistics take a nosedive. At the time of writing, the quarterback boasts a 72-41 win-loss record. Meanwhile, in the playoffs, he is 2-4.

Prescott has thrown for a total of 11 touchdowns and five interceptions in his postseason career. Meanwhile, he's thrown for 198 touchdowns and 73 interceptions in his NFL regular-season career, roughly a 3:1 ratio.

That said, what might be the biggest playoff accomplishment of his entire career came last season when the Cowboys blew out Tom Brady by a score of 31-14.

However, the biggest problem for Prescott over the last several years is that in two playoff appearances since 2021, the Dallas Cowboys have faced the 49ers. Dak Prescott was the losing quarterback in both games.

The way things are stacked, it appears that if Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wants to win another Super Bowl, the path to victory will pass through San Francisco. Could the third time be the charm?

