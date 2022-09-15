"Call Cam, call Kaepernick" - Cowboys legend pushes Jerry Jones to make a move for Dak Prescott's replacement

Dak Prescott suffered a hand injury in the season opener for the Dallas Cowboys. He will be out for at least four weeks, though a return at that time is still fairly improbable. The Cowboys are now suddenly left without any answers for this season, which may be getting late early.

Their backup Cooper Rush figures to take over quarterback duties until Prescott returns, whether that's in four or eight weeks. That may be the current plan, but it certainly doesn't inspire a lot of optimism.

They were supposed to compete for the division title this year, but that seems like a long shot now. Cowboys legend and NFL Hall of Famer Drew Pearson believes the team needs to make a move, and has a few players in mind.

TMZ Sports @TMZ_Sports Cowboys legend Drew Pearson says Dallas needs to call Cam Newton or Colin Kaepernick in the wake of Dak Prescott's thumb injury. tmz.me/iWElK2k Cowboys legend Drew Pearson says Dallas needs to call Cam Newton or Colin Kaepernick in the wake of Dak Prescott's thumb injury. tmz.me/iWElK2k

Pearson told TMZ Sports:

"Call Cam. Call Kaepernick. Call anybody out there!... We got to have somebody there with some experience, some game experience... I'm not talking about coming in and mopping up for somebody after the game's already won or already lost. I'm talking about somebody that's been there, been in the big time, knows how to be a starting quarterback in the National Football League."

FootBasket™.com @Foot_Basket Should the Cowboys sign Cam Newton? Should the Cowboys sign Cam Newton? https://t.co/yaqa7TohZ0

The options for the Cowboys are slim, but Cam Newton, a former MVP, and Colin Kaepernick, a former playoff winner, are the best options available. Jimmy Garoppolo is unlikely to be dealt traded by San Francisco at this time.

Pearson believes the Cowboys failed in the offseason by not protecting Prescott or giving him the weapons he needs to succeed in this campaign. He believes they need to make a move at quarterback before it's too late.

Why Cam Newton and Colin Kaepernick make sense for the Dallas Cowboys

Carolina Panthers v San Francisco 49ers

Cooper Rush is yet to become a starting-level quarterback, and it's very unlikely he will shock the world and keep Dallas afloat until Prescott returns. What the two aforementioned free agent quarterbacks have in common is that they have been starting quarterbacks before.

Kaepernick hasn't played since 2016, so he might not be at that level right now, but Newton started a full season in 2020 and several games in 2021. He's not far removed from leading an offense. While he's not the same MVP-winning player he was for several years in Carolina, he might be the best option available. At worst, it doesn't hurt to bring either of them in for a workout and see if they can provide an improvement over Rush in the meantime.

It will be interesting to see what the Cowboys elect to do. Time is running out for them to make a decision before their matchup on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. If Dallas goes 0-2, there could very well be some action taken.

