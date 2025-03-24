Cowboys legend puts pressure on franchise to draft Ashton Jeanty and “another receiver to help CeeDee Lamb”

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin wants to see his former team improve their offensive unit this offseason through the 2025 NFL draft.

While discussing the Cowboys on the "Up And Adams Show" with Kay Adams on Monday, Irvin highlighted how he wants Dallas to select Boise State Broncos running back Ashton Jeanty in April.

"The Cowboys still have work to do, and I know they brought in a few running backs, and I was a little worried about that because I'm hoping Jeanty is there and they go and get Jeanty because he's a difference maker," Irvin said. "You can bring in running backs, and you're going to need running backs, but that different dude is a different dude. I witnessed it when Emmitt (Smith) got here to Dallas."

Irvin also said that he wants to see the Cowboys get CeeDee Lamb some help on the outside.

"But let's get CeeDee Lamb some help," Irvin said. "I know you can win with great offense and scoring points. So yeah, I want Jeanty and I want another receiver to help CeeDee Lamb."

Dallas has been active in signing free-agent RBs. The team signed Javonte Williams from the Denver Broncos and Miles Sanders from the Carolina Panthers this offseason. However, although they are capable NFL RBs, neither possesses the same game-changing abilities as Jeanty.

Dallas Cowboys 2025 outlook

If the Dallas Cowboys select Ashton Jeanty in the 2025 NFL draft, they could instantly be in the conversation for the best offensive unit in the league. The franchise already has Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, and the addition of Jeanty would provide another dimension to the Cowboys' elite passing game.

Jeanty is quick and agile, has great vision, can make sharp cuts with the ball and is also a strong receiver. Last season, he had 2,739 total yards and 30 total touchdowns and was the Maxwell Award winner.

Meanwhile, the Cowboys adding another receiver through the draft would help take some of the pressure and defensive focus off Lamb. Although he had an excellent 2024 campaign (101 receptions, 1,194 receiving yards and six receiving TDs), most opponents focused on shutting him down and double-teamed Lamb as much they could.

