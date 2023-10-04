Cowboys legend Troy Aikman has brutal admission on being called 'White Jay-Z'

Cowboys legend Troy Aikman has weighed in on memes that call him "White Jay-Z" after pictures of them side-by-side show him look similar to the entertainment mogul. He was interviewed on a podcast and said that he was aware of it.

He told Pablo Torre that he cannot escape it because it keeps popping up from time to time. So, the current NFL broadcaster has no option of escaping the references. Troy Aikman said,

"Yes. I am aware of that. White Jay-Z, there was a meme, it still pops on my feed from time to time. It was some game, yeah—I don't know what"

Troy Aikman worries about "White Jay-Z" proliferation due to AI

Troy Aikman also said that be finds it scary that he looks so much like Jay-Z. And with that he brought up the question of Artificial Intelligence. He said he thought that picture was before AI took central stage in public consciousness because one cannot tell what is real anymore or not. He went on to concede that if it is an unedited picture, it is something that freaks him out.

"I think this was before everything kinda went AI, but anymore you don't know what's real and what's not. So I don't know if that was actually an unedited picture of me, but, pretty scary."

Troy Aikman might wish he was like Jay-Z in a different way

Both Jay-Z and Troy Aikman are immensely successful in their fields. However, the singer has taken his talents to build a business empire in the entertainment industry. He is directly involved in football with Super Bowl halftime shows now and many successful pop culture artists associate with his company. Accordingly, his net worth is around $2.5 billion.

Aikman won three Lombardi Trophies with the Dallas Cowboys and was the undisputed leader of that dynasty. He has since gone into broadcast and is known by the younger generation for calling the games on television, including Super Bowls. Despite having a steady job even after retirement, his worth is just $65 million, though his deal with ESPN is expected to help increase his worth.

Therefore, one might assume that if the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback really wanted to be more like the entertainer, he would want to be closer to his valuation. However, getting compared on how they look is not too shabby for the football legend either either. While he does not seem to be too comfortable with it, we are sure that many men in the world would loved to be compared in looks to Beyonce's husband.