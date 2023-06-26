Troy Aikman made a career out of leading "America's team." Today, the retired quarterback is also helping promote another American tradition: drinking beer on the Fourth of July.

In a promotional video posted on his Instagram page, the quarterback gave a speech promoting EIGHT beer and above all, encouraging Americans to buy American this weekend. Here's how he put it in an accompanying caption:

"AUTHENTICITY MATTERS: This July 4th, join me in celebrating with a true American beer🍺"

How long is Troy Aikman commentating for ESPN?

The former Cowboys quarterback shook up the commentating world after the 2021 season ended, jumping ship from FOX. He and Joe Buck joined ESPN to call games on Monday Night Football at the same time. The deal was for five years and is set to earn him nearly $100 million, per the New York Post via Sports Illustrated.

With 2022 already in the rear-view mirror, the commentator will almost be halfway through his current deal at the conclusion of the 2023 season. If no extension is signed, his deal is set to run out after the 2026 season. Of course, most would be surprised if an extension isn't signed.

When will Troy Aikman retire?

He'll be around 60 years old by the end of his current deal. By normal working timelines, he could work another five years. That said, with Al Michaels still going strong on the doorstep of 80, another 20-plus years could still be in line for the former quarterback.

Joe Buck is even younger at 54 years old, meaning that the duo could both go strong for another two decades. Still, getting two people to agree to do anything for another 20 years is a tall ask. If a split were to occur between the two, some believe that both might call it quits instead of trying out a new partner after so long.

That said, if Aikman does hang up the headset at 65 years old, it will mean he spent 12 years playing professional football and about 33 years commentating. If he gets that close to 36 years, which would be triple the number of years spent playing NFL football, he'd then be on the doorstep of 70.

At that close, he might be tempted to just add another year for an additional accomplishment of working in one's 70s. How much longer will Aikman keep the headset?

