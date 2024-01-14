Troy Aikman won't be taking on Jordan Love's Green Bay Packers himself on Sunday but will undoubtedly be watching them on FOX. The former Cowboys quarterback was asked by the New York Post how Love could force an upset.

Aikman said that the Packers QB needs to keep the running game as a factor, which means keeping the game close and playing "physical" football.

"You got to be physical with them, and you’ve got to be to run the football," Aikman said. "And there’s more that goes to it than that. To play that kind of game against them, you’ve got to be able to then convert on third downs, and your defense at least has to keep the score close."

He continued, claiming that the score would dictate whether Love's offensive line would hold up:

"If you get into a game where you’re behind or you’re not running the ball or you abandon it, when you’ve got to ask your offensive line to hold up against this pass rush, it’s just not going to happen, and that’s when things snowball."

Jordan Love looks to guarantee 800th win for Green Bay Packers

Love at Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers

The 2023-24 season was an audition for Jordan Love to prove he could be the future of the Green Bay Packers. Most believe he's already passed the test, but for a win-always franchise like the Packers, one poor display in the playoffs could be all it takes to cast doubt on his future in 2024.

The Packers currently sit at 799 regular season wins and potentially one regular season win away from 800. All signs indicate that Love will start in 2024, but Mac Jones offers a massive precedent that cannot be ignored.

In his first starting season, he also started sluggishly before bringing his team to the playoffs. He lost in a blowout against the Bills and it was all downhill from there. Before the end of his rookie season, he was getting comparisons to Tom Brady in all four corners of the NFL zeitgeist. Now, he seems all but guaranteed to be a backup.

Will Jordan Love prove to be above a Mac Jonesian one-year wonder? The foundation of his demise or rise begins this weekend.