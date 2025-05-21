Cowboys legend urges Jerry Jones to pursue Nick Chubb to make Dak Prescott-led offense "dangerous"

A year after missing out on Derrick Henry, who admitted his desire to join the Dallas Cowboys in free agency, Dez Bryant is urging his former team to go after another high-profile running back to strengthen their squad.

Ad

Nick Chubb, who is yet to sign a deal with the Cleveland Browns or any other team, was named an intriguing option for the Cowboys.

On Tuesday, Bryant tweeted on X to explain how the veteran running back would help the Lone Star's offense, focusing more on rookie Jaydon Blue, who is expected to carry the bigger load for Dallas.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bryant said:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"If the Cowboys get Chubbs and combine him with Blue..the Cowboys offense will be the most dangerous in the NFL. I really can't find a con if that happens. Think about it.. Blue gets to learn from a dynamic back who plays the game the right way. That's how you mold a young..promising running back. Dak really has a pick-your poison situation..Ceedee or Pickens can put the ball in the end zone anywhere on the field.

Ad

Trending

"There are so many strategic ways to run the Cowboys offense for success. I think the defense is going to perform, but how well? We know Micah and Diggs are going to perform. I am skeptical to see how these new changes affect the defense. To sum it up..I do think the Boys are trying to win…I think they should make a few more sacrifices to compete with this new improved NFC East division."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Dallas comes from a 7-10 2024 season that resulted in Mike McCarthy's firing. They are ready to start fresh under Brian Schottenheimer after making a few moves in the offseason that put them in a good position to compete.

CeeDee Lamb makes a clear statement on Cowboys' WR hierarchy after George Pickens

Nick Chubb would be the second high-profile addition they make this offseason after George Pickens landed from Pittsburgh.

Ad

The wide receiver is joining a room with CeeDee Lamb, one of the best in his position. Speaking on the team's hierarchy, Lamb had a clear message:

"We're both No. 1s," Lamb said in a video posted by NFL analyst Brandon Loree. "It ain't no [1A, 1B situation], none of that. It's No. 1. You look over there, you see No. 1. You look over here, you see another No. 1. So do what you gotta do with that."

Ad

Expand Tweet

After many years of shortcomings, Dallas could be lining up for a special season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Orlando Silva Orlando Silva joined the Sportskeeda team in 2024 as a member of the NBA roster as an analyst. After completing his bachelor's in English studies in 2016, he decided to pursue a career in sports journalism. Being an avid fan of the NBA, Orlando has covered the league for five years now, with a big focus on trending stories, the latest rumors and reports.

He's expanded his area of expertise to the NFL, one of his biggest passion since discovering the competition in 2007.



Orlando is a huge fan of the San Antonio Spurs, and his favorite player of all time is Tim Duncan. Of course, Greg Popovich is his favorite coach of all time and Victor Wembanyama is already his favorite player in the league. In the NFL, he supports the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints.



Besides being a writer, Orlando is also an entrepreneur while pursuing a music production career. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.