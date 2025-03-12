"Cowboys mega a*s": NFL fans react as DeMarcus Lawrence makes $42,00,000 free agency move to Seahawks

DeMarcus Lawrence's time as a Dallas Cowboys ended following a three-year, $42 million deal ($18 million guaranteed) move to the. The four-time Pro Bowler didn't have the best 2024 season with the Cowboys, missing a chunk of games due to injuries that only allowed him to play in four matches.

NFL fans reacted to this move on X (formerly Twitter), with many criticizing the Dallas Cowboys for letting one of their best defensive players go just like that.

"Cowboys mega a**," one fan said.

"Dang Cowboys letting a lot of people go," another fan said.

"The cowboys down fall has begun 😭😭😭😭," another fan said.

Others said DeMarcus Lawrence's career was on the decline, attacked Jerry Jones over this decision and even suggested which player they should pursue with the money they didn't spend on Lawrence.

"Thank you D-Law for all the years but he’s on the decline and time to see what Sam Williams can do," one fan said.

"Our GM is so f*****g stupid we need OFFENSIVE line help 😂," another fan said.

DeMarcus Lawrence spent the first 11 years of his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, becoming a key part of that unit. He played 141 games with the Lone Star, posting 450 tackles, 61.5 sacks and even one touchdown.

Lawrence produced decently in four games last season, completing 14 tackles, three sacks, and a forced fumble.

Cowboys signed defensive tackle before seeing DeMarcus Lawrence signed with Seahawks

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys waited over 24 hours to complete their first free-agency signing of the year. The first addition to the squad is former San Francisco 49ers and New York Jets defensive tackle Salomon Thomas. Thomas reportedly joined the team on a two-year, $8 million deal.

This was a positive sign for Cowboys fans, but many saw their hopes killed when Lawrence's news was reported. The Cowboys reworked Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb's contract to save over $55 million in salary.

Many thought this meant Jerry Jones would spend big in free agency, but things have been different. The owner explained he would try to fill out voids instead of signing big numbers.

It seems like they have more work to do as another key piece left and they have a huge void to fill.

