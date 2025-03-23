  • home icon
Cowboys' Micah Parsons congratulates Carter Starocci for making history with fifth NCAA title for Penn State

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Mar 23, 2025 17:03 GMT
Capital One Orange Bowl - Penn State v Notre Dame - Source: Getty
Micah Parsons showed love to Penn State wrestler Carter Starocci after making NCAA history. - Source: Getty

Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons made a name for himself after coming out of Penn State. On Saturday night, Parsons showed his support for Penn State wrestler Carter Starocci as he made NCAA history as the first-ever to win five National Championships.

In the post on X, Parsons congratulated Starocci on his amazing feat.

"Congrats to Probaly the greatest athlete in Penn state athletics history @carterstarocci!! Mr. 5 time national champion!! It’s un heard of and never have been done before! Congratulations champ!" Parsons wrote on X.
Micah Parsons called out agents after record-breaking deals

Micah Parsons is expected to sign a lucrative contract extension this offseason. NFL reporter Clarence Hill, who covers the Dallas Cowboys, shared that Parsons and the team haven't spoken yet about a new deal. This puts the likelihood of the pass rusher signing soon quite low.

On Friday, Parsons took to X and shared his insight on NFL agents' ability to get their players great deals and others who don't help their players at all. His post comes after agent David Mulugheta negotiated lucrative contracts for Jaycee Horn and Derek Stingley Jr.

"Some of these agents don’t have the best interest for yall man!! Wake up @DavidMulugheta has been showing it time and time again!! It’s sad seeing some of these players get violated by teams because of lack of decency and effort by their agents!!" Parsons wrote on X on Friday afternoon.
Micah Parsons will see an uptick in his yearly salary in 2025, as he will receive $24.07 million due to the fifth-year option. The Dallas Cowboys pass rusher could make around $40 million a season on a new contract extension.

The longer the Dallas Cowboys take to come to terms with a new deal for Parsons, the more it will likely cost them financially.

Edited by Krutik Jain
