Cowboys’ Micah Parsons, ex-WR Dez Bryant spar over unresolved NFL running back contracts

NFL running back contracts have been slipping in quicksand all year.

This week, the futures of top RBs Josh Jacobs, Saquon Barkley and Tony Pollard were plunged into uncertainty as their respective teams failed to reach agreements on long-term extensions.

Derrick Henry and his fellow running backs made their opinion clear on Twitter after the deadline, pointing out the constant devaluation of running backs in the league.

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant also butt in on the subject, firmyl in the corner of the running backs waiting to get paid. Bryant tweeted out a graphic highlighting the dire situation of RBs in the NFL.

Fellow Cowboys Micah Parsons, however, did not quite agree on Bryant's take.

NFL franchise tag deadline leaves running backs staring at uncertainty

Parsons quote tweeted Bryant's message, telling the former Dallas wideout:

"It’s two sides to every story! I don’t think no one’s wrong like anything, there’s some generational athletes who deserve it and some guys that you can replace and that goes for any position except QB, in most cases!"

Parsons ended by saying that longevity plays a huge part in these trends.

NFL running backs lash out at spate of league contracts

San Francisco 49ers star Christian McCaffrey labelled the proceedings 'criminal,' insinuating that three of the best player in the league, irrespective of position, in Barkley, Jacobs and Pollard are being treated unfairly.

Titans' Derrick Henry went one step further, suggesting a radical change.

"At this point, just take the RB position out the game. The ones that want to be great & work as hard as they can to give their all to an organization, just seems like it don’t even matter. I’m with every RB that’s fighting to get what they deserve," Henry tweeted.

Chargers star Austin Ekeler took a more direct approach. Ekeler himself failed to land a bag with his franchise, choosing to give it another go with LA after signing a 3 year, $1,670,000 contract instead.

Ekeler tweeted in response to a controversial opinion suggesting RBs should just get replaced every year with fresh rookies.

He said:

"This is the kind of trash that has artificially devalued one of the most important positions in the game. Everyone knows it’s tough to win without a top RB and yet they act like we are discardable widgets. I support any RB doing whatever it takes to get his bag."

It remains to be seen what happens with the likes of Josh Jacobs and Saquon Barkley. Jacobs has reportedly refused to play on the franchise tag, whereas the Giants will be sweating on Barkley's availability in time for the Week 1 showdown vs Tony Pollard's Cowboys.

Who is the highest-paid RB in the NFL in 2023?

Entering the season, Christian McCaffrey has that honor, raking in a reported 16.01 million this year.

In second place is Saints star Alvin Kamara at a reported $13 million, though he could still stand to be suspended to start the season.

Derrick Henry is the third-highest-paid running back in the league this year with a reported annual average value of $12.5 million.

