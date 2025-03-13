Cowboys' Micah Parsons fires 3-word cryptic shot at DeMarcus Lawrence after LB's $42,000,000 move to Seahawks

Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence have had a few good years together with the Cowboys. Now, the latter has left in free agency to the Seahawks on a three-year contract worth $42 million. This means that coming off a disappointing 7-10 season, the Dallas defense will have to depend on Micah Parsons for the large majority of pass-rushing duties.

The defensive mainstay certainly seems up to it judging by his cryptic post on X/Twitter that hinted at him being ready to step up alone. Some could even construe it as a shot to his departing partner. He commented on the social media platform that it was his time and ended it with a lion emoji, which could be interpreted as someone ready to take charge of the entire pride. He said,

"It's my time..."

