Cowboys' Micah Parsons lays down new rule for fans asking for photos

NFL players are celebrities and are regularly treated as such. From red carpet events to movie premieres, it is not often that a major celebrity event takes place where the NFL is not represented, at least in some capacity.

Ad

As a result, many NFL players, including Dallas Cowboys star defensive player Micah Parsons, deal with fans wanting and asking for photos or selfies.

However, on Thursday, Parsons took to the social media platform X to detail a new rule he was putting into place regarding fan photographs being taken.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"New rule if someone doesn’t ask how I’m doing before the ask for a picture or put they phone in my face ima say no lol!." Parsons said on X.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Expand Tweet

Ad

Although Parsons is likely joking about refusing fans who do not ask how he is doing, it does highlight how these interactions may normally occur. It sounds as though a normal photo interaction Parsons has with fans includes the fan asking for the photo and then continuing on with their day, without asking anything about Parsons at the time.

While many players would probably agree with Parsons' analysis of the situation, the number of times fans interact with Parsons is likely higher than most other NFL players. Parsons is a superstar player in the biggest National Football League market in the world and plays in a city where football dominates local television, radio, and conversation.

Ad

Even in times of struggle, like the team experienced in 2024, Cowboys fans are loyal and are intense about their favorite team and their favorite players.

Will Dallas return to their best in 2025?

As alluded to, the Cowboys struggled last season and finished with a record of 7-10, something that did not see the Jerry Jones owned franchise qualify for the postseason.

Looking to 2025, many expect the Cowboys to bounce back and perform much better on both sides of the ball. QB Dak Prescott is healthy again after an injury filled 2024, the team acquired star WR George Pickens from the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the team drastically improved the defensive unit in the 2025 NFL Draft by selecting EDGE Donovan Ezeiruaku.

As a result, expectations appear to be much higher for the Cowboys next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joshua Gillesby Joshua Gillesby is a College Sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated from McMaster University with a Bachelor's in Arts & Science.



Josh is based in Ontario, Canada and his favorite college team is the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, due in large part to his former hockey team being invited for a tour of the facilities and watching a game while there.



His favorite past college football player is Joe Burrow, as his 2019 season was incredible and a major reason behind LSU's playoff success and National Championship.



Outside of work, Josh enjoys traveling, reading, writing, and science. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.