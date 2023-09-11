Micah Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys warned the rest of the NFL after decimating the New York Giants in Week 1. Despite opening the 2023 season on the road, the Cowboys handed their division rivals a 40-0 beatdown amidst the pouring rain.

NBC’s Sunday Night Football anchor Mike Tirico pointed out that the beatdown delivered by Micah Parsons and the Cowboys generated the second-worst opening-day loss in NFL history. The Cleveland Browns lost 43-0 to the Pittsburgh Steelers during the 1999 opening weekend.

Fast forward to 2023, and the Cowboys blasted their way out of the gates.

Micah Parsons ridiculed the Giants after their Week 1 triumph

The two-time First Team All-Pro outside linebacker channeled some swagger by tweeting:

“Y’all thought this was a game?! 👀 #doomsday”

The hashtag refers to the suffocating 1970s defensive unit that helped the Dallas Cowboys win two Super Bowls in that decade. That iconic group included Pro Football Hall of Famers Bob Lilly, Chuck Howley, Cliff Harris, Randy White, Mel Renfro, and Herb Adderley.

Micah Parsons and the 2023 Cowboys defensive unit played like those guys after limiting Daniel Jones and the Giants to 171 total yards. They limited Saquon Barkley to 51 rushing yards and made Darren Waller the Giants’ leading receiving with 36 yards.

Dallas' defense also sacked Jones seven times. Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence, and Chauncey Golston had one sack apiece. Osa Odighizuwa and Dorance Armstrong had two sacks each. Former NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore had one interception.

Meanwhile, DaRon Bland returned an interception for a touchdown, stretching Dallas’ lead to 16-0 after the first quarter. With this dominant performance, Parsons shared with The Athletic’s Jon Machota that they have proven their claim as the best defense in the NFL.

Last season, the Cowboys finished eighth in passing yards allowed (200.9) and fifth in points allowed (20.1) per game last season. Sunday night’s performance continues their dominant run over the previous two seasons.

Micah Parsons is setting his sights on more achievements

The former Penn State standout has been a defensive gem for the Dallas Cowboys since he joined the team in 2021. He has 26.5 sacks, six interceptions, and 149 tackles in his first two seasons. However, he’s not satisfied with what he has accomplished.

Aside from wanting to establish a new single-season sack record, he declared in a previous tweet that he would be a Super Bowl champion. For that prediction to happen, Micah Parsons and the Cowboys must avoid bitter playoff defeats like they experienced in 2021 and 2022.

Ironically, their previous two seasons ended against the San Francisco 49ers. It’s a nemesis they might have to defeat if they want to represent the NFC in Super Bowl LVIII.