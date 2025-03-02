Cowboys' Micah Parsons shuts down concerns over Tez Johnson's physical measurements at NFL combine

Tez Johnson was one of the smallest players to participate in this week's Combine, standing only 5'9" and weighing a shocking 155 lbs. He also had a rather weak showing at the 40-yard dash, going 4.55s - but Micah Parsons will not judge him for it.

Responding to YouTuber Big Game Bengal, the Dallas Cowboys star pass rusher said the Oregon Duck and former Troy Trojans wide receiver was much better than footage of the drills showed:

"Don’t get caught up on numbers!! Man plays like he’s run a 4.3 tape will teach you that!!"

In both his seasons at Oregon, Tez Johnson scored ten touchdowns, with over 1,000 yards in 2023.

Which teams have met Tez Johnson in the 2025 Combine?

Elsewhere, The Draft Network's Ryan Fowler reported that at least five teams had met Tez Johnson:

The foremost of the interested teams is the Los Angeles Rams, who are looking to replace Tutu Atwell, who will be entering free agency after logging 1,131 yards and four touchdowns on 81 receptions. They are also in the process of finding a trade partner for Cooper Kupp, so they need additional firepower for quarterback Matthew Stafford, whom they managed to retain via a contract restructuring.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, meanwhile, are also facing a potential departure of their own in Chris Godwin, whose 2024 season ended at 50 receptions for 576 yards and five touchdowns with an ankle injury.

The Denver Broncos already have capable wideouts in Courtland Sutton and Jakobi Meyers. But with no one else coming close to even just matching his production, it has left the team dangerously one-dimensional on offense.

Their divisional rivals, the Las Vegas Raiders, already have two thousand-yarders in Jakobi Meyers and Brock Bowers. But with DJ Turner entering free agency, whoever becomes their quarterback could be another potent weapon alongside those two and a new running back.

Finally, the Houston Texans have two impending free agents in their WR corps: Stefon Diggs and Robert Woods. Nico Collins already occupies one of the ends, while Tank Dell faces an increasing likelihood of being moved to the other one. Should that be the case, there will be obvious holes at slot receiver and punt returner, both of which Tez Johnson can fill.

