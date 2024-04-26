Cowboys' Micah Parsons "utterly disgusted" as rivals Eagles grab Quinyon Mitchell in 2024 NFL Draft

Cowboys player Micah Parsons came out and confessed that he is disgusted by the Eagles stealing Quinyon Mitchell in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The cornerback is addressing a position of need for Philadelphia and the team that finished second in the NFC East behind Dallas suddenly look a lot stronger.

Micah Parsons understands the fine margins better than most and reacted accordingly, saying,

“I mean, I’m utterly disgusted on how lucky the Eagles are. He fell right into their lap. He checks every box. … I think this is a terrific pick. I don’t know how Howie and them get so lucky.”

Disgust at Eagles landing Quinyon Mitchell might hide Micah Parsons' frustration with the Cowboys

Seeing your closest rivals improve is hardly ideal but Micah Parsons' anger might be misdirected. This pick would not have hurt as much had the Cowboys been active in the free agency or the draft and demonstrably improved.

Instead they have seen Howie Roseman get to work right from the start of the offseason in improving the Eagles. They got Saquon Barkley to add to their rushing game.

They got a solid backup quarterback in Kenny Pickett. Philadelphia also brought back C.J. Gardner-Johnson. And now this Quinyon Mitchell pick will make them even more devastating.

Contrast this with the Cowboys and one can see why Micah Parsons might be feeling antsy. They did not move at all in free agency and lost Tony Pollard, Tyron Smith and Tyler Biadasz. Losing offensive linemen and running backs and not replacing them will make the offense weaker and put more pressure on defenders like him.

And while the Eagles were busy drafing Quinyon Mitchell, Dallas traded back and gave up their 24th overall pick to Detroit. The Lions also promptly selected another corner in Terrion Arnold. They finally came on board with the 29th pick that they had got from that trade and drafted offensive tackle Tyler Guyton out of Oklahoma.

While that's not a bad selection, they needed much more for the 2024 NFL Draft for it to be called a success. Micah Parsons will not be the only person associated with the Cowboys seeing the Eagles draft so cleverly and feeling blue.

It's not that Howie Roseman got lucky but that he is very good at what he does while Jerry Jones runs a more personalized operation, to put it kindly, in Dallas.

Their only hope now is to remember that the draft is a lottery and even after a consensus opinion that they did great last time, Philadelphia still finished behind them in their division.