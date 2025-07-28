  • home icon
  Cowboys' new CB Kaiir Elam picking off Dak Prescott earns high praise from NFL great J.J. Watt

By Joel Lefevre
Published Jul 28, 2025 17:06 GMT
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle - Source: Imagn

Kaiir Elam is making a strong early impression with his new team at training camp. The 24-year-old was traded from the Buffalo Bills along with a sixth-round pick in the 2025 draft to the Dallas Cowboys in exchange for a fifth-rounder this year and a sixth-round selection in 2026.

Elam is turning plenty of heads early into his time with “America’s Team after intercepting an end zone pass from Dak Prescott on Sunday at Cowboys practice.

That got the attention of Houston Texans legend J.J. Watt, who praised him on X:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Just a spectacular sequence all around. Speed and execution flawless from start to finish.”
Watt was a five-time First-team All-Pro in the NFL, who was named the Defensive Player of the Year on three occasions. Elam will need to continue that strong play to earn playing time with the Cowboys in 2025, as Pro Bowlers DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs are currently projected to be the starters at cornerback.

Elam was a Second-team All-SEC player in college at the University of Florida, who was chosen in the first round by the Bills in the 2022 draft. Despite rarely seeing action in the 2024 campaign with the Bills, Elam was pressed into action during the 2024 AFC Championship Game after Christian Benford went down with an injury.

Elam was flagged for a number of penalties in man and zone coverage against the Kansas City Chiefs' receivers. Buffalo ultimately lost the game 32-29 at Arrowhead Stadium.

Kaiir Elam could play a bigger role with the Dallas Cowboys

On paper, it appears that Kaiir Elam will be used as a depth piece defensively for the Cowboys, but he may receive more playing time than anticipated.

The Florida product has been among the most impressive defensive players for the Cowboys early on at training camp. Last week, Dallas beat writer Nick Harris said that Kaiir Elam may be an opening starter.

“Cowboys CB Kaiir Elam is in a good position to start in week one. Elam recorded an interception today on Dak Prescott and continues to find the ball in the offseason on-field work. A lot still to be played out, but Elam has had a strong spring and summer with the Cowboys.”
Some of that depends on the status of Trevon Diggs, who is recovering from an injury and may be on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list according to SportDFW.

Meanwhile, DaRon Bland set an NFL record that season for most pick-sixes in a single season with five, and was named a First-team All-Pro for his efforts.

Joel Lefevre

Edited by John Maxwell
