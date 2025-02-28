Cowboys new HC Brian Schottenheimer gives clear verdict on Dak Prescott

Brian Schottenheimer was promoted to become the 10th head coach in Dallas Cowboys' franchise history last month after spending the previous two seasons as the team's offensive coordinator. He met with the media at the 2025 NFL Draft Combine on Thursday, where he discussed his relationship with quarterback Dak Prescott, stating:

Ad

"Yeah, honestly, it's been more about life, he and I love one another. We care about one another just like I do all the guys... Dak and I talk about being dads and fatherhood, and there's been a little bit of just fun talk about skiing. But you know, at this time of year, we're not focused on that. We're focused on other things, and his rehab being one of them, he's kicking a*s. He's doing great and he's a special man."

Ad

Trending

Check out Brian Schottenheiemer's comments on Dak Prescott below:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Prescott had the best season of his nine-year NFL career in Schottenheimer's first season as the Cowboys offensive coordinator. He threw for 4,516 yards, 36 touchdowns with just nine interceptions while completing 69.5% of his pass attempts, Furthermore, he added 242 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 55 carries.

Prescott led the league in passing touchdowns while ranking third in passing yards. He earned second-team All-Pro honors and finished as the MVP runner-up.

Colin Cowherd questions the fit between Brian Schottenheimer and Dak Prescott

While the relationship between Brian Schottenheimer and Dak Prescott appears to be great, Colin Cowherd questioned how the Dallas Cowboys head coach and starting quarterback will fit together. Speaking on The Herd, the sports media personality stated:

Ad

"So Dak Prescott said yesterday, hey, my future is tied to Brian Schottenheimer, the new coach. It's a major red flag... There are eight combos in the NFL right now that I would consider elite head coach-quarterback combo... Just ask yourself, where does Schottenheimer and Dak fit in the league?"

He added:

"Schottenheimer didn't call plays for a 7-10 team and was given the job. That's strange. And Dak is coming off a second lower body injury, and he got worse after the last one."

Ad

Check out Colin Cowherd's full comments on Brian Schottenheimer and Dak Prescott below:

Cowherd claimed there are only eight elite head coach and quarterback pairings in the league. He noted that there are several options he would choose before the Cowboys pairing, including teams such as the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and Chicago Bears.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.