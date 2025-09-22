  • home icon
  • "Cowboys are NOT making playoffs": NFL fans react as CeeDee Lamb expected to miss 3-4 weeks

By Rob Gullo
Modified Sep 22, 2025 22:57 GMT
The Dallas Cowboys suffered a 31-14 loss to the Chicago Bears yesterday, but had an even bigger loss with wide receiver CeeDee Lamb leaving the game in the first quarter with an injury.

Lining up in the backfield, Lamb took a handoff from quarterback Dak Prescott, and was tackled toward the right sidline. As he landed, his left ankle was rolled up on by Noah Sewell. Lamb was slow to get off the field, and eventually left the game and did not return.

A day later, the Cowboys got the news that Lamb will miss some time, as he is expected to miss the next three-four weeks with a high ankle sprain. The injury isn't serious enough at the time for the Cowboys to place him on injured reserve.

"And so it is a multi-week high ankle sprain for CeeDee Lamb," ESPN reporter Adam Schefter Tweeted.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

After hearing that Lamb will miss some time, Cowboys fan were disappointed as expected. Fans on social media expressed how the Cowboys could struggle without Lamb for the next few weeks.

Here's how fans reacted:

"The Cowboys are NOT making playoffs," a fan replied.
"Brought tickets to see him vs surtain . Man im crushed," a disappointed fan said.
"Season is over fire everyone eberflus shouldn’t haven’t been on the plane ride back to Dallas," one fan thinks.
More fans pointed out how Lamb being hurt is a bad hit for his fantasy owners and that losing him for a some time was bigger than the team's loss yesterday.

"A tough blow for the Cowboys and fantasy owners, hopefully Lamb can make a speedy recovery," one fan said.
"Bigger loss than losing to the bears," a fan replied.
"Sucks so bad. Even when guys come back from high ankles they aren't as effective for awhile after that too," a fan said.
The Dallas Cowboys will look to bounce back this week against the Green Bay Packers

Following yesterday's loss to the Chicago Bears, the Dallas Cowboys fell to 1-2 through three games.

Dallas dropped a tight 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on opening night in Week 1. The next week, they bounced back by coming out on top of a 40-37 overtime win over divisonal rival the New York Giants.

Looking to improve to 2-1, the Bears upset them by 17 points with the team losing Lamb for some time.

Dallas has now shifted its focus to its opponent this week: the Green Bay Packers. Like the Cowboys, the Packers will look to bounce back from an upset loss, as they suffered a 13-10 loss to the Cleveland Browns, losing on a game-winning field goal.

Which team do you think will bounce back in Week 4 when these two meet?

