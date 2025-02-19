Cowboys OC Klayton Adams has violent plans for team's offense as 2025 pieces fall into place

Klayton Adams is making his intentions abundantly clear on what he wants out of the Dallas Cowboys' offense to look like in 2025. The team's new offensive coordinator wants his group, in particular, to ramp up their intensity and be aggressive next season.

In his first meeting with the media on Tuesday, he called on the offense to:

Be aggressive, run, hit, I think that every decision that we make schematically needs to lean that direction.

Klayton knows a thing or two about blocking, having previously served as the offensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts.

He joined to Brian Schottenheimer's staff on January 31. Last season, the Cowboys finished with a record of 7-10, costing Mike McCarthy his job. This also led to the team missing the playoffs for the first time since 2020.

So, if there's gray area, what is going to allow these guys to play more free and run and hit and be violent? Adams goes on to say.

Before joining the NFL with the Colts in 2019, Adams was a running back and tight ends coach at the University of Colorado.

Cowboys struggled offensively in 2024

Adams was brought into the Cowboys' offense to inject some aggression into that group, which was sorely lacking in 2024.

The Cowboys were in the middle of the pack in offensive yards per game at 328.4 and near the bottom in terms of rushing yards, averaging just 100.3 a game. In 2023, the Cowboys were a top-five unit on offense, averaging 371.6 yards per game, but outside of CeeDee Lamb, they couldn't really get much going offensively this past season.

Rico Dowdle was their leading rusher with 1,079 for the season, but moving the ball was a thing rarely seen in 2024.

Quarterback Dak Prescott, meanwhile, who was coming off some career-best performances in 2023, couldn't duplicate any of those numbers in 2024. He only completed 185 of his passes and threw for below 2,000 yards (1,978) for only the second time as a starter, though he only played in eight games.

Dallas failed to assert itself as a running team in 2024 despite Dowdle's output, as he averaged 4.2 yards per carry. The organization wanted to change this, resulting in bringing Adams into the fold.

Adding Adams to the sidelines is part of a larger vision for this offense in 2025.

