Cowboys’ Osa Odighizuwa delivers verdict on Micah Parsons’ future after signing $80,000,000 contract

Osa Odighizuwa discussed Micah Parsons' pending contract negotiations with the Dallas Cowboys, as the linebacker is expected to be the next star to sign a massive deal after CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott. Odighizuwa signed a four-year, $80 million contract ($58 million guaranteed) on Tuesday, shifting attention to what type of deal Parsons could receive.

Ad

Odighizuwa explained to Kay Adams on "Up & Adams" on Wednesday how important it is to keep Parsons on the roster and the strong connection they share on the field. Per RJ Ochoa on X (formerly Twitter), Odighizuwa said:

"It's extremely important. I feel like we play off of each other very well. We do a good job of rushing off of each other. So for him to come back is very important to me and the team. I think we're a much better football team with him on the field than without him. So it's extremely important to get that deal done."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Osa Odighizuwa was drafted in the third round of the 2021 NFL draft. His evolution has been remarkable, leading to his massive extension. He tied Micah Parsons with 23 quarterback hits last season, underscoring how important this tandem is for the Cowboys' defense.

With Matt Eberflus taking over as defensive coordinator, the Cowboys could achieve big things. However, the drama surrounding Parsons' contract extension could disrupt their plans to compete with the Philadelphia Eagles and other top NFC teams.

Ad

Former NFL star defender claims Cowboys don't want to pay Micah Parsons

Former NFL star Richard Sherman reacted to Osa Odighizuwa's new deal by questioning the Cowboys' intentions regarding Micah Parsons' contract. The former Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers cornerback said on Wednesday's edition of his eponymous show that Dallas might not value Parsons as much as many believe.

Ad

"I said this last year, and I'm saying again this offseason, it doesn't seem like they want to pay Micah Parsons," Sherman said. "He's been really impactful, one of the best defensive players in the National Football League, and that's undeniable."

"And still, they haven't paid him. The number only continues to go up as the cap goes up. … I mean, Stephen Jones said they're going to be strategic about how they pay this season, and it doesn't make sense how you're doing it. Maybe they don't value him. Maybe they're going to move on from Micah Parsons.”

Ad

Parsons, drafted in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, has earned three All-Pro selections and recorded 10+ sacks in each season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.