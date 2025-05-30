Cowboys’ Osa Odighizuwa opens up about new DC Matt Eberflus’ approach ditching Mike Zimmer’s strategies

The new Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator is helping his new players correct many mistakes from last season. Matt Eberflus replaced Mike Zimmer in January, and the former Chicago Bears coach has already made an impact with his new team.

On Friday, defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa shared a realization.

“Just based on some of the things we’re being asked to do right now, I was going back and watching some of the tape from last year, and I’m like, if I was doing the stuff we’re being coached to do now, I’m making this play, I’m making that play,” Odighizuwa said.

Last season, the Cowboys struggled under Zimmer, finishing 28th in the league in yards allowed (355.2), including an average of 137.1 rushing yards per game.

“Just seeing there are going to be a lot more opportunities based on the stuff he’s having us do,” Odighizuwa said.

Before serving as Chicago's coach from 2022 to 2024, Eberflus was Dallas' linebackers coach and passing game coordinator.

He is the third defensive coordinator that Odighizuwa has worked with in the NFL since being drafted in the third round in 2021. His first defensive coordinator was Dan Quinn, who helped the Cowboys become a top-five defensive unit in 2023, with 299.7 yards allowed per game.

Even though 2024 was a rough one across the board for the team, Odighizuwa had a career-high 4.5 sacks, and Dallas finished third in the NFL in that department with 52.

Cowboys’ defense projected to have a big 2025 under Matt Eberflus

With Matt Eberflus guiding the Cowboys' defense, they could flourish under him.

Inside the Star's Cody Warren believes that Dallas is deep on the defensive line, with Micah Parsons among the best pass rushers in the NFL and Odighizuwa quietly becoming a huge pass disruptor. He added that DaRon Bland could return to his 2023 form when he set an NFL record with six pick-sixes.

Eberflus' linebacking crew accounted for 34% of their tackles in the 2017 campaign as the Cowboys ranked eighth in total defense (318.1 yards allowed per game).

In 2016, they had the No. 1 rushing defense, allowing a mere 83.5 yards per game, thanks in part to Eberflus.

