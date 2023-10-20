Cowboys owner Jerry Jones addresses Roger Goodell's extension after Dallas' $372,000,000 windfall 

Roger Goodell's term as NFL Commissioner was officially extended through to March 2027. Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones had a thing or two to say about the deal, telling 105.3 The Fan this week:

"Really outstanding thing for the league, for him. He’s got a wealth of intellectual knowledge about television, labor or certain internal issues within the NFL. So I think it’s great he’s going to be our commissioner in the NFL."

Goodell's contract extension was made official when the NFL owners gathered for their annual October meetings this week. Goodell told the owners that if he was "focusing on his legacy, he wouldn't be signing an extension."

"My job is to be commissioner of the National Football League as best I can," Goodell added.

How much revenue did the NFL make last year?

Per Forbes, the league made a reported $11.9 billion in revenue over the course of the 2022-23 season. That figure means the 32 teams collected $372 million each.

Those figures are estimated to increase this year. The NFL inked a deal with Amazon, who will pay a reported $13.2 billion for Thursday Night Football rights for 11 years. The league's Sunday Ticket package has also moved to YouTube this year. According to NBC Sports, YouTube TV is paying the NFL $2 billion a year, which represents a 50% increase over DirecTV's deal. It remains to be seen if this turns out to be a profitable deal for YouTube.

Exploring Roger Goodell's net worth in 2023

Per multiple reports, Goodell's net worth clocks in at $200 million. Goodell, of course, has come a long way since starting his career as an intern in the league. He become an assistant to the President of the American Football League in 1987.

He was then named Chief Operating Officer (COO) and Executive Vice President of the NFL in 2001. He was ultimately promoted to NFL Commissioner in 2006 after Paul Tagliabue retired.

What is Roger Goodell's salary as NFL Commissioner?

Goodell isn't exactly paid a straight salary as NFL Commissioner. Instead, his salary depends on the bonuses he receives through media deals and labor negotiations. In any case, Goodell is still the highest-paid commissioner across the four major American sports (NFL, NBA, NHL, MLB).

It is estimated that he has earned around $128 million between 2019 and 2021.