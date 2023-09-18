Jerry Jones was accused by NFL reporter Jim Trotter of making racially insensitive comments. Trotter accused Jones of not being sympathetic to the lack of diversity in NFL coaching positions and team ownership.

Jones is now fighting back at Trotter's claims in the lawsuit he filed against the NFL last week. The longtime Dallas Cowboys team owner said that he encourages diversity in NFL team ownership. He went as far as to say that he would 'walk across Texas' to find minority owners to invest in the NFL.

"I love the National Football League, I love football, and if we can improve it by having people that aren’t in ownership today in ownership, I’ll walk across Texas to do it."

Jones continues to deny the allegations made by Trotter and apparently feels that this notion of walking across Texas will help prove it. The 81-year-old has expressed his desire to do anything to help the National Football League grow.

NFL fans weren't pleased with the type of response that Jerry Jones gave. With some fans on social media saying that he sounded 'privileged' and others declaring that he should sell the Dallas Cowboys. All in all, NFL fans aren't buying into Jones' commitment to equality in the league.

Jerry Jones commends Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy for team's 2-0 start

The Dallas Cowboys dominant 40-0 win over the New York Giants proved to not be a fluke in Week 2. The Cowboys hosted the New York Jets in the home opener at AT&T Stadium and added another tally to the win column with a 30-10 victory. Through the first two weeks, Dallas has played a complete game on both sides of the ball.

After the game, team owner Jerry Jones told reporters that he credits head coach Mike McCarthy for the early success.

"Just off hand, I do not. I liked the way Mike McCarthy was very visible today, his approach to how we’re going to be offensively. All the way around. He had this charted out, what he wanted to do. Now, you’ve got to execute. But I can’t say enough about Mike McCarthy here. Y’all give him his due here. He’s got a lot to do with how these two games have come out."

Mike McCarthy became the offensive play caller this season. It appears through the first two weeks that his overall plan is coming to fruition for the Cowboys.