Cowboys owner Jerry Jones drops another update on Dak Prescott as QB waits to upgrade on $160,000,000 contract

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott signed a four-year $160 million contract extension before the start of the 2021 season. As he enters the penultimate year of his current contract, the Dallas Cowboys will have a business decision to make on whether or not they will extend him again.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gave an update about Prescott and his future with Dallas on Tuesday morning. On 105.3 The Fan, Jones said that Prescott's next contract is always on his mind and believes a deal will soon get done.

“We expect Dak to be with us a long time.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Calvin Watkins, a Cowboys reporter for The Dallas News doubled down on Machota's reporting and said that an extension could happen at any time.

Expand Tweet

Prescott was drafted by Dallas in the fourth-round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He filled in for an injured Tony Romo his rookie year and won Offensive Rookie of the Year.

He's been named to two Pro Bowls and also was named the 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year.

In his seven seasons with Dallas, he's piled up a regular season record of 61-36 while throwing for 24,943 yards, 166 touchdowns, 65 interceptions, and has completed 66.6 per cent of his passes.

Dak Prescott has led Dallas to the playoffs in four different seasons, however, he hasn't found much success. He's only won two games in the postseason with a playoff record of 2-4.

Did the Dallas Cowboys trade for Trey Lance to succeed Dak Prescott?

Trey Lance during Seattle Seahawks v San Francisco 49ers

The Dallas Cowboys acquired former first-round pick, Trey Lance from the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a fourth-round pick. This happened days after Lance was named third on the quarterback depth chart for the Niners.

The 49ers traded three first-round picks to trade up for Lance in the 2021 draft, and after two seasons, they've traded him away due to the emergence of Brock Purdy.

Lance has been a bust so far. He's appeared in just eight games with a 2-2 record and has thrown for 797 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions.

Dallas could see some potential in him, if he learns under Dak Prescott and could eventually take Prescott's starting job if Dallas decides to go in that direction.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit Jon Machota, and H/T Sportskeeda