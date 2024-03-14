Cowboys owner Jerry Jones gets blunt over "all in" comment amid backlash from fans

The Dallas Cowboys are living in a different free agency world. While the team hasn't lost many stars, only letting a few of their depth players reach the market, what has upset plenty of fans is that they haven't signed any external free agents apart from linebacker Eric Kendricks, who joined the team on Wednesday night.

Owner Jerry Jones has been heavily criticized by Cowboys fans, especially as he promised to go all-in in the 2024 season as he tries to take Dallas to the conference championship for the first time since the 1995 season. With no free agent signings, the promise seems to be going down the river.

A video from the owner filmed a week ago speaks about how he views his "free agency" statement, and why he feels that going all-in might not mean spending a lot of money on the market:

Can the Cowboys win a Super Bowl with Mike McCarthy?

The head coach has boasted a respectable 42-25 record in the regular season, stemming from three straight 12-5 seasons, which netted two division titles and a playoff win in 2022 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Most of McCarthy's critics will point to his failure in the playoffs, which is a fair point. He has lost two straight times to the San Francisco 49ers, one in the wild card and the other in the divisional round, and both times there were questionable decisions. He also lost to the Green Bay Packers in a surprising upset during the 2023 wild card round.

While there's no doubt that this team is ready to make a run, there's still a need for the head coach to show that he can take Dallas to the promised land. And Jerry Jones knows this. The Cowboys' decision-maker is known for having too much patience with his coaches, but he was non-committal when asked about McCarthy's job security, stating they'd evaluate on a game-per-game basis during the playoffs - of course, there was one game only.

McCarthy has a Super Bowl on his resume, but it's clear that his best days as a head coach are behind him. It would take a miracle for Dallas to win a ring under his leadership.