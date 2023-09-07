Cowboys owner Jerry Jones handed bad news over 2020 sexual assault case ahead of Week 1 opener vs Giants: Reports

The alleged sexual assault case against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones will proceed, the Supreme Court has announced.

The woman alleged that Jones kissed her on the mouth and forcibly grabbed her without her consent in 2018. In 2020, she came forward with a sexual assault lawsuit, but it was dismissed last year.

However, the lawsuit was revived in March when a Texas appellate court reversed the trial court's decision to grant a motion to dismiss filed by Jones' attorneys. With the Supreme Court ruling the case to continue, it clears the way for the case to be heard by a jury.

The woman did not have her name publicized in the document but went by J.G. In the lawsuit, she claimed that the alleged sexual assault made her suffer “severe emotional distress,” “psychological pain and suffering” and medical expenses.

The woman's attorney Thomas Daniel Bowers spoke to The Dallas News after the Supreme Court had ruled that the case would continue, saying that they're thrilled with the decision.

“My client is very excited for herself and sex abuse victims from around the world to finally get some justice from the court and have a jury hear the case. ... He’s going to be held accountable. There’s no more dodging or delaying. It’s time for justice.”

At the moment, there's no date for the trial of Jerry Jones' alleged sexual assault, but the case will be heard in a Dallas County district court.

Jerry Jones or his lawyers have publicly commented on this matter. Since the start, though, they have claimed that it didn't happen and called the allegations malicious and hurtful.

Jerry Jones has been Cowboys owner since 1989

Jerry Jones is considered to be one of the most influential owners in all of sports. He also serves as the Dallas Cowboys' president and general manager.

As the owner of the Cowboys, Jones has won three Super Bowls and was also named the NFL Executive of the Year in 2014.

This season, the Cowboys will open the year on the road on Sunday Night Football against the New York Giants. Dallas will have its home opener the following week against the New York Jets.