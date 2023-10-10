Cowboys owner Jerry Jones highlights game plan for Dak Prescott after QB's disasterclass in 42-10 loss

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones still has a lot of confidence in Dak Prescott after the quarterback's poor performance in Week 5. The San Francisco 49ers blew out the Cowboys 42-10 on Sunday Night Football. It was a big test for Dallas to see if it was a top-tier NFC and NFL team.

However, the game proved that the Cowboys are still behind the top teams in the NFC. But, despite being blown out and Dak Prescott throwing three interceptions, Jones is still confident in his quarterback and team.

“Make no mistake about it, we have a quarterback that can get us there," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

After the game, the Dallas Cowboys were vocal in saying the loss would only improve them. Prescott said it was a humbling game for him and one he's confident he will learn from.

"Didn't see it coming," Prescott said. "Put everything into this and got punched in the mouth. Called a couple of weeks ago, humbling against Arizona. But this may be the most humbling game I've ever been a part of."

In the loss, Prescott went 14-for-24 for 153 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.

How many interceptions has Dak Prescott thrown this season?

Dak Prescott vowed to be more careful with the football this season. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback threw 15 interceptions last season, which was a career-high. In his six full NFL seasons as the starter, he has thrown 10 or more interceptions four times.

However, heading into this season, Prescott guaranteed he would have fewer picks.

"I am going to lessen my interception numbers," Prescott said during training camp. "That is a guarantee."

Dak Prescott has already thrown four interceptions through five games this season. However, before the 49ers game, he had thrown just one interception through four games and was doing a better job of not turning the ball over.

Prescott and the Cowboys will look to return to the win column on Monday Night Football as Dallas goes on the road to play the Los Angeles Chargers.