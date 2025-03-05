Cowboys owner Jerry Jones jokes at making “smarter decision” to pick Zack Martin instead of Johnny Manziel

On Wednesday, Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys witnessed a retirement press conference that revealed a near-miss draft story.

At the press conference, Zack Martin spoke to the Cowboys owner in an anecdote about the 2014 NFL draft. The team had been considering drafting Johnny Manziel before choosing Martin with the 16th overall pick.

"Even though it took some convincing, thank you for believing in me," Martin said with a smile.

Jones responded: "I still have knots on my leg from Stephen kicking me under the table on draft day. I think we made the smarter decision."

Martin's career is the opposite of Manziel's short-lived NFL experience. While Manziel lasted only two seasons in the NFL and went 2-6 in eight starts, Martin became a steady player on the Cowboys' line.

Martin received Pro Bowl nods in all 10 of his initial years. He accumulated seven first-team All-Pro awards — tying Cowboys legends Bob Lilly and Randy White for the franchise record.

Jerry Jones announces Hall of Fame induction for Zack Martin

NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys - Source: Imagn

Jerry Jones compared the offensive lineman to Hall of Famer Larry Allen, citing Zack Martin's abiding respect for teammates:

"You guys are twins," Jones told Martin. "You had the same deep-seated respect for your teammates and what you were trying to contribute for the team to win."

At the press conference, Martin expressed his greatest career regret:

"My biggest regret is not being able to stand alongside you and hoist the Lombardi Trophy," Martin said.

“Zack’s the best,” QB Dak Prescott said on Monday. “It’s hard to even fathom a locker room or huddle without Zack Martin. He’s been here since I’ve been here and he’s been a warrior. You talk about a guy who doesn’t miss time and, if he does, you know it’s bad.”

Brandon Thorn of the B/R NFL Scouting Department called Martin the "best guard of his generation." His accomplishments have now placed him in the Cowboys Ring of Honor.

Jones said Martin would become part of an exclusive club. Only 22 individuals are in the Ring of Honor, including members of the 1990s dynasty, such as Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvin. Martin will be only the third offensive lineman to be inducted, after Rayfield Wright and Nate Newton.

