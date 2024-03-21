Cowboys owner Jerry Jones pumps $100,000,000 into business venture in major boost to $13,700,000,000 net worth

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is no stranger to making deals in the business world. The billionaire has recently made a deal to increase his net worth.

Per finance.yahoo.com, Jones has invested $100,000,000 in Comstock resources to increase his equity in the common stock.

Jones was already a majority shareholder of the stock, and now, with his latest investment, his ownership percentage has gone from 65% to 67%.

Although the Cowboys are having a quiet free agency period, it doesn't appear that Jones is quiet in the business world. His stake in Comstock has increased as he looks to get more of a foothold in the market.

Jones' net worth is $13.7 billion per Forbes.com, $54 million more than last time. He ranks 137th on the list of the richest people in the world.

How much are Jerry Jones' Cowboys worth in 2024?

Everyone knows how Jerry Jones bought the Cowboys and transformed them into a juggernaut off the field.

Jones and his partners bought the franchise for $150 million in 1989 and made Dallas a money-making monster.

At the time of writing, per Forbes.com, the franchise is valued at $9 billion since Jones has gotten his hands on the wheel.

With Dallas having another poor season on the field, there were calls for Jones to sell the team. But looking at how much money he makes from the team off the field, he has no reason to part ways.

Jones once said he believed he could get $10 billion for the franchise if he sold it. It will be difficult to argue against that given how expansive Dallas' reach is off the field.

Dallas is a money-making juggernaut, and Jones knows that.

Cowboys have slow free agency

Dallas was expected to be a player in the free agency market due to yet another playoff collapse, but that didn't happen. The franchise has lost several starters and rotational players but hasn't replaced them.

The team is in worse shape than last year, as it got steamrolled by the Green Bay Packers.

Dallas needs an aggressive free agency period to improve its roster and make a deep playoff run, but it hasn't. And fans have come after Jerry Jones for his "all-in" comments.