Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sends mixed signals on Dak Prescott's long-awaited contract extension after playoffs stumble

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was expected to sign a massive contract extension this offseason with the franchise despite the team's horrendous 48-32 loss to the Green Bay Packers during Super Wildcard Weekend.

In 2024, Prescott is entering the final season of the four-year $160 million extension he signed in the 2020 offseason. Per NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the team and the quarterback were on track to agree to a new deal extending his stay with the team that drafted him in 2016.

However, on Tuesday, Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones shot down the notion that an extension was forthcoming. Despite claiming the team wasn't close to extending Prescott's contract, he added that the team's future hinges on the quarterback's form. He said:

"Dak has done nothing to change my mind about any promise for the future. I think I've said that we will go as far as Dak takes us in the playoffs. Remember that. We will go as far as Dak takes us. And that is how far we went. That doesn't change a thing. We'll go as far as Dak takes us."

Jones' comments were stumping. On one hand, he suggested that Prescott is the franchise's cornerstone, but also refused to tie down the quarterback's long-term future to the team.