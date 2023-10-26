Cowboys owner Jerry Jones sends rest of the league a warning ahead of NFL trade deadline

Jerry Jones has warned the league that the Dallas Cowboys are going to be active players until the trade deadline, with one or two deals upcoming for the franchise ahead of October 31.

The Dallas Cowboys are one of the biggest contenders in the NFC, but it's clear that they're one step behind the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, the two best teams in the conference. When asked by reporters about the Cowboys' willingness to make deals, Jerry Jones confirmed they're on the market:

"General manager level, guys are trying to make something happen. That’s a healthy thing. I’m, by nature, active and, by nature, a risk-taker, so don’t come by unless you want to get stuck at. We will trade. There’s no mistake about it. We will make a deal. But it’s certainly got a high bar because I like our team."

Jerry Jones promised deals, but what are the biggest needs for the Cowboys?

Dallas needs to find a new wide receiver to complement the passing offense, with Brandin Cooks not providing the expected production and Michael Gallup struggling to return to his pre-injury form after a torn ACL in 2021.

Another position that could see an upgrade is cornerback. Trevon Diggs' season-ending injury became a big problem with Stephon Gilmore moving to cover the best receivers from the opponents - Gilmore is far from his prime. If they could find a new cornerback to improve depth, then the situation would be mended.

There are plenty of areas on the roster that do not demand an upgrade, such as the defensive line, which is pretty deep and has a superstar in Micah Parsons. However, the Cowboys are a contender this season, and they need to be ready for the biggest challenges. You can bet the fans have the two straight season-ending losses to the San Francisco 49ers fresh on their minds.

Jerry Jones will have plenty of work to do before Tuesday's trade deadline. The roster is good, and he knows this, but making the playoffs isn't the goal this year: winning the Super Bowl is what they're aiming at.