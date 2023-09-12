Cowboys owner Jerry Jones ‘sick’ over Aaron Rodgers' injury: “Reminds me how fragile a season can be”

Jerry Jones says Aaron Rodgers' injury shows how fragile the season truly is.

Rodgers was making his New York Jets debut on Monday Night Football against the Buffalo Bills in a highly-anticipated matchup. Yet, on the fourth play of the game, Rodgers was sacked and was helped off the field.

After being ruled out of the game, it was then reported after the game that he likely suffered a torn Achilles and his season could be over.

The news is tough for fans of the NFL and even Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says the injury is hard to deal with, while speaking on 105.3 The Fan.

"I will speak for everybody that we’re sick about it. It happened so suddenly and so quick. When it happened, I said that’s the life he chose, not for him, but for everyone who relies on him for help. It reminds me how fragile a season can be."

Jones certainly has a point that one injury can drastically change the entire season and perhaps the future of the franchise.

Although the Jets did beat the Bills in a big upset in OT after Aaron Rodgers went down, their playoff odds dropped significantly now that Zach Wilson will be back under center.

Dallas Cowboys rout Giants in Week 1

The Dallas Cowboys started their season off with a statement-making win on Sunday Night Football. Dallas was on the road against the New York Giants and the Cowboys won 40-0 in a rout.

In the win, Dak Prescott went 13-of-24 for 144 yards and didn't throw a passing touchdown. However, he didn't need to do all that much as the Cowboys defense played a key role in the blowout win.

Aaron Rodgers' injury possibly shows why Jones went out and traded for Trey Lance to be his backup quarterback.

Dallas has had to rely on the backup quarterback in the past as Cooper Rush had success after Prescott dealt with an injury. So, if the quarterback does get hurt again, Jones has the Cowboys in a good spot under center with both Lance and Rush on the roster.