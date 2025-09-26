  • home icon
  Cowboys owner Jerry Jones takes shots at Micah Parsons ahead of SNF vs Packers

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones takes shots at Micah Parsons ahead of SNF vs Packers

By Jon-Anthony Fuentes
Sep 26, 2025
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones just took a shot at Green Bay Packers defensive end Micah Parsons.

Parsons, whom Jones traded away to Green Bay last month, will meet his former team on Sunday Night Football this weekend. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan ahead of the big game, Jones took a shot at Parsons by suggesting the Cowboys know how to make their former first-round NFL Draft selection a non-factor.

“While he does make great plays, there is also a way to approach playing against Micah — as we know, because we didn’t exactly win the Super Bowl those years.”

A ton of drama stirred up between Parsons and Cowboys brass this past offseason, as Parsons was seeking a contract extension, but Jerry Jones and company didn't seem to want to budge on Parsons's financial demands. In his first four seasons of his career with Dallas, Parsons put up double-digit sack numbers and established himself as one of the league's most fearsome pass rushers.

However, the decision was ultimately made by Jones to trade Parsons to Green Bay in exchange for defensive lineman Kenny Clark and two first-round draft picks. Parsons soon signed a four-year, $188 million contract extension with the Packers, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Micah Parsons seeks vengeance against Dallas on Sunday Night Football

The divorce between Parsons and the Dallas Cowboys was an ugly one. Accusations were made that Jones attempted to come to an agreement with Parsons, verbally, without his agent being present, a practice many claim Jones has utilized with stars of Dallas' past before.

Soon after, Parsons took to his social media account, expressing his sorrow with how the organization has treated him as of late, and announced he had officially put in a request to be traded. Jones initially suggested he believed Parsons' request to be nothing more than a negotiating tactic.

However, those doubts were soon dispelled after news broke of the deal struck between Dallas and Green Bay for Parsons' services. Given how ugly the ending of the Parsons-Cowboys chapter was this offseason, there will be no shortage of bad blood on the gridiron in Dallas this weekend.

The 1-2 Dallas Cowboys will host the 2-1 Green Bay Packers on Sunday Night Football, in a game that will likely focus hard on the Micah Parsons storyline throughout the broadcast. Parsons currently has five total tackles and 1.5 sacks in the books with Green Bay through three games in 2025 thus far.

Edited by Jon-Anthony Fuentes
