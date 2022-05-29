CeeDee Lamb an upgrade on Amari Cooper - Jerry Jones throws shade at Cowboys' former #1 WR

CeeDee Lamb is an upgrade over former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Amari Cooper, according to owner Jerry Jones. The Cowboys owner told Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram that the wideout will be an improvement over Cooper as the top receiver in the Dallas offense.

Jones stated that his comment is not a knock on Cooper, but that Lamb has the complete package of a number one receiver in “production, in the huddle and off the field.”

The receiver has already greatly surpassed Cooper as the Cowboys’ top wideout. Last season, he played more snaps than Cooper (881 to Cooper’s 834), had more passes thrown his way than Cooper (120 targets to Cooper’s 104), and caught more passes for more yards than Cooper.

In 2021, Lamb had 79 receptions, 1,012 receiving yards, and six touchdowns, making his first-ever Pro Bowl last season. Cooper caught 68 passes for 865 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.

This offseason, Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns. With that move, there’s now no doubt as to which receiver opposing defenses will keep an eye on most when facing the Cowboys this upcoming season.

CeeDee Lamb’s career in college and the NFL

The WR (#2) with the University of Oklahoma

The receiver was drafted in the first round by the Cowboys in the 2020 NFL Draft out of the University of Oklahoma. In his junior season with Oklahoma, he had 62 receptions, 1,327 receiving yards, and 14 touchdowns.

He was sixth in the nation in receiving yards and sixth in touchdown catches in the 2019 season for the Sooners.

That season, the receiver was a Consensus All-American. He's third all-time in Oklahoma football history in career receiving yards (3,292 yards), sixth in receptions (173), and second in touchdown catches (32).

In his rookie season with the Cowboys, the wideout finished second on the team in both receptions (74) and in yards receiving (935) behind Cooper. He was tied with Cooper in touchdown catches, with five, in the 2020 season.

Entering the 2022 season, the former Oklahoma Sooners player will be quarterback Dak Prescott’s number one wideout. We’ll see how the 23-year-old will do in his third season in the NFL.

