Amidst the myriad frustrations Cowboys fans have over the past few years, Trevon Diggs has been a source of comfort for many with his game-changing plays for Dallas. However, with salary cap implications clear for a team that missed the playoffs last year and has the highest-paid quarterback in the league, there have been rumors that the cornerback might be traded.

Therefore, it was with trepidation that Cowboys supporters were waiting for any news that might confirm such speculation and Diggs' latest Instagram post set the cat amongst the pigeons. The cornerback posted a montage of him during his time in Dallas, headlined by a black-and-white photo of him walking out in the team's uniform.

Cowboys fans reacted to that with most imploring the player not to leave. Here are some sample responses from Instagram.

Response to Trevon Diggs' Instagram Post

Why might the Cowboys want to trade Trevon Diggs?

Given that Trevon Diggs has been to the Pro Bowl two times and signed a $97 million contract in 2023, fans might be wondering why there are rumors surrounding the cornerback's continued presence in Dallas. It comes down to two factors: money and injuries.

The Cowboys, like other teams, must operate within a fixed cap space. They signed Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb to deals last offseason, making the former the highest-paid player in the league and the latter one of the most handsomely renumerated in his position. This year, they must do the same with Micah Parsons, who has been their pass-rushing star for the past few seasons.

That leaves less in the vault to give to Diggs. His injury history compounds the issue. He missed the 2023 season after rupturing his ACL. He returned for the 2024 season but ended it with another season-ending surgery on the same knee, and the Cowboys missed the playoffs. He also did not make the Pro Bowl last year after his return from injury, which means that after making the All-Pro list in 2021, he made only the Pro Bowl in 2022 and has not been nominated since.

Therefore, while nothing is finalized, there is a chance that cold hard accounting and following his injury history will convince the Dallas front office to cut their losses with the cornerback. But based on the fan reaction on Instagram, they can expect to cop a lot of pushback if they ever make that decision.

