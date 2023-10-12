Cowboys are not ‘panicking’ after devastating 42-10 loss vs 49ers, claims Tony Pollard

Dallas Cowboys fans and the national media might be panicking over the 42-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers, but running back Tony Pollard isn't.

In a game that was billed as a true measuring stick for Mike McCarthy's team, they were beaten in every facet of the game and, in truth, were embarrassed on national television.

It marked the third successive game that Kyle Shanahan's team has beaten Dallas, and they now truly have a mental advantage over the Cowboys.

Tony Pollard isn't panicking over Dallas' loss to San Francisco

After such a poor performance, it can leave many wondering exactly where the Cowboys fit not only in the Super Bowl race but the playoff race.

Dallas' credentials took an almighty hit against the 49ers, but for Pollard, the locker room is sticking together and is focused on the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night.

Pollard said via The Athletic's Jon Machota:

“Guys are not panicking, not trying to do too much, not going haywire and things like that. Locking in and focusing up, blocking out the distractions and just getting ready for this week.”

Tony Pollard and Cowboys look to bounce back vs. Chargers

Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

The Cowboys sit at 3-2 after the 49ers loss, and up next is Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers.

After having a quiet two weeks that have seen him have just 19 rushing attempts for 76 yards, Pollard needs to get Dallas' run game going.

So much is put on the Cowboys' ability to run the football, and as we saw against the 49ers, they couldn't get anything going, and the offense suffered as a result.

But the Chargers have only allowed 417 rushing yards through the first five weeks, so the defense is rather stout against the run.

It will make for fascinating viewing on Monday night as to how the Cowboys and Tony Pollard will attack the game. Win and some of the embarrassment from last week dissipate but lose, and things will get rather uncomfortable.