Cowboys pick 30-TD star RB from Boise State, per latest 2025 NFL Mock Draft

The Dallas Cowboys failed to make the postseason in their 2025 NFL campaign and will try to reverse their fortunes in their first season under coach Brian Schottenheimer. They hold the 12th pick in the 2025 NFL draft and are going to be in a position to draft a significant playmaker.

Chris Trapasso of CBS Sports released his 2025 NFL Mock Draft on Wednesday and had the Dallas Cowboys select Boise State running back, and 2024 Heisman Trophy runner-up, Ashton Jeanty with the 12th pick. The Cowboys have been linked to Jeanty in several mock drafts since they need a dominant running back and Jeanty is one of the most talented prospects in the draft class.

Ashton Jeanty improved in each of his three seasons with the Boise State Broncos but officially broke out in 2024. He finished with 374 rushing attempts for 2,601 yards (7.0 yards per carry) and 29 rushing touchdowns as well as 23 receptions for 138 yards (6.0 yards per catch) and a receiving touchdown.

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The NFC East team finished last season in 27th place in the league in the rushing yards per game category with 100.3.

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

What else can Dallas Cowboys do with 12th pick in 2025 NFL Draft?

The Dallas Cowboys have been linked to Ashton Jeanty in many mock drafts but there are other needs that the team has outside of the RB position. They need to bolster their offensive line as left tackle Chuma Edoga and right guard Zack Martin are both unrestricted free agents while center Brock Hoffman is an exclusive rights free agent.

When one analyses Chris Trapasso's mock draft, there are a few offensive linemen being selected around the 12th pick like Texas Longhorns offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. or interior offensive lineman from the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tyler Booker.

There is also a chance that the Cowboys look to find a secondary wide receiver to pair with CeeDee Lamb as names like Luther Burden III from Missouri and even Michigan Wolverines tight end Colston Loveland could be available when Dallas gets the chance to make their pick.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.