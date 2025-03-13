"Cowboys are a poverty franchise" - NFL fans roast Jerry Jones as Rico Dowdle signs with Panthers on $6,250,000 deal in free agency

The Dallas Cowboys are losing another impactful player from last year's team as running back Rico Dowdle will not be returning to the team. It has been reported by multiple outlets that the Carolina Panthers have signed Dallas Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle to a one-year contract worth up to $6.25 million.

Fans took to social media to question what the Cowboys are doing this offseason as they see another contributor from last year's team leave as a free agent.

"Noooo f**king way, we really gave up Rico??? After what he did last year? What!!?? Jerry Jones is f**king stupid!" One person replied to the post

"How could the Cowboys let him walk????" Another fan questioned

"Dallas planning on Zeke again?" One fan pondered

"The cowboys not being able to afford even Dowdle is craaaaazy" Another Twitter user responded to the news

Rico Dowdle was the leading running back for the Dallas Cowboys last season and he played 16 games (15 starts). In those games, he had 235 rushing attempts for 1,079 yards (4.6 yards per carry) with two rushing touchdowns and was involved in the passing game with 39 receptions on 49 targets for 249 yards (6.4 yards per catch) with three receiving touchdowns.

What will the Dallas Cowboys do at the running back position next season?

The Dallas Cowboys are in a position where they are going to be looking to improve in the running back room for the 2025 season. The team did sign former Denver Broncos running back Javonte Williams in free agency, which signaled that the team was not going to be bringing back Rico Dowdle.

They also have Deuce Vaughn signed and will be the backup running back. However, that does not mean those are the only two running backs that will be a part of the Dallas Cowboys.

The Cowboys have 10 draft picks in the 2025 NFL draft and could take a running back in one of the middle rounds or even take Boise State running back and runner-up to the Heisman Trophy Ashton Jeanty, as the two sides have been linked.

It will be interesting to see if Brian Schottenheimer's offense has a lot of running plays being called in 2025.

