Cowboys predicted to select 6'3", 290-lbs star DT in 2025 NFL Draft

NFL analyst for 'The Athletic' Dane Brugler believes that the Dallas Cowboys will improve the defensive side of the ball in the third round of the 2025 National Football League Draft.

With the No. 76 overall pick of the, Brugler projected in his 2025 NFL mock draft that the Dallas Cowboys would select Texas A&M Aggies defensive tackle Shemar Turner.

Although the Cowboys have many needs on both the offensive and defensive sides of the ball, including at running back, wide receiver, offensive line, and in the secondary, the defensive tackle position is unquestionably one where the iconic Dallas franchise will be looking to improve this offseason through the 2025 NFL Draft.

Turner is a powerful rusher who can succeed in both pass and run situations. At Texas A&M in 2024, Turner had 36 total tackles, 20 solo tackles, two sacks, and one forced fumble for the Aggies. In 2023, Turner was named a Second-team All-SEC.

The Cowboys selecting Turner would be a good move for the franchise as the defensive unit struggled mightily against both the pass and the run during the 2024 season. The unit averaged 27.5 points against per game, something that ranked No. 31 in the National Football League last year. Meanwhile, the defense allowed 137.1 rushing yards per contest, a value that ranked No. 29 in the entire league.

The addition of Turner would unquestionably help in those categories as he proved that he ready for the NFL during his time at Texas A&M.

Shemar Turner 2025 NFL Draft Projection

Turner expects to be a mid round selection in the 2025 NFL Draft. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, Turner was ranked the No. 12 defensive tackle in production score, the No. 8 defensive tackle in athleticism score, and the No. 10 defensive tackle in total score.

Bleacher Report gave Turner a prospect grade of 6.6, something that in their opinion, projects the Texas A&M star as a sixth round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft and a potential role player in the league in the future. Turner's National Football League player comparison was Tennessee Titans Sebastian Joseph-Day.

