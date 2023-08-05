Cowboys preseason update: Mike McCarthy considering leaving out Dak Prescott

While some teams play their starters during the pre-season, it seems that the Dallas Cowboys may shut down quarterback Dak Prescott.

Per Cowboys insider, Jon Machota, the team is leaning towards not playing Prescott in the pre-season. Although no final decision has been made, it looks like the Cowboys will be cautious with how they handle their starters, including their starting quarterback.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Cowboys are leaning towards not playing Dak Prescott in the preseason. Final decision has not been made yet

Dallas will face the Jacksonville Jaguars next Saturday, August 12, to kic off their pre-season. If the team decides to sit Prescott, then it won't see any action in the pre-season from their starting quarterback and starting running back as Tony Pollard is recovering from his ankle injury.

Last season Prescott led the league in interceptions with 15, in just 12 games. He led Dallas to the NFC divisional round of the playoffs.

Cowboys' preseason schedule: Which teams will Dallas face?

CeeDee Lamb during Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

The Dallas Cowboys will face their division rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants, and Washington Commanders twice this season for a total of six divisional games.

They will also face the NFC West and the AFC East divisions. Thier other three games will be played against the Detroit Lions, Los Angles Chargers, and the Carolina Panthers.

Their home schedule includes games against the Giants, Eagles, Commanders, the New York Jets, New England Patriots, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and the Lions.

Meanwhile, their away scheulde includes games against the Giants, Eagles, Commanders, Arizona Cardinals, San Franciso 49ers, Chargers, Panthers, Buffalo Bills, and the Miami Dolphins.

Cowboys' 2023 strength of schedule: How tough do Dak Prescott and co have it this year?

Dak Prescott during New York Giants v Dallas Cowboys

The Dallas Cowboys are tied for the fourth-hardest strength of schedule in 2023. Their opponents have a combined record of 156-128-4 (.549.)

Only the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, and Philadelphia Eagles have a tougher schedule than the Cowboys. The team is also tied with their division rival, the Giants, for the fourth-toughest schedule.

Three of the top five teams with the hardest schedule hail from the NFC East.

How many games do you think Dak Prescott and the Cowboys will win this season?