Cowboys projected to draft Ohio State star RB in latest mock draft

The Dallas Cowboys historically operate a run-heavy offense. The franchise has enjoyed running back productivity from Emmitt Smith, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, among others, over the years. However, they've struggled in the RB department since letting Pollard walk in free agency.

Dallas Cowboys fans would be forgiven for thinking they'd struck gold after Rico Dowdle rushed for 1,079 yards and two touchdowns in 2024. However, the team opted not to renew his contract, and he has since signed a deal with the Carolina Panthers.

According to Dane Brugler of the New York Times, the Cowboys are projected to get a stellar new RB in the second round of the 2025 draft. That player is Ohio State Buckeyes product Quinshon Judkins, with the power back projected to be off the board on Day 2.

Running back is arguably the Cowboys' biggest need in this year's draft, and what better way to solve the issue than getting a chiseled prospect from the Buckeyes.

Brugler sees the Cowboys selecting Judkins with the 44th overall pick. That would mean the Cowboys selecting the fourth RB in the draft, as Ashton Jeanty, Omarion Hampton and Ohio State teammate TreVeyon Henderson would have been off the board.

What could Quinshon Judkins add to the Cowboys?

Quinshon Judkins spent one season with the Ohio State Buckeyes and closed out his stint with a national championship win. Judkins carved out a major role for himself on Ryan Day's offense and was key to racking up yards any time the team needed an alternative for their pass-first approach.

Judkins started his college career with the Ole Miss Rebels and led the SEC with 15 rushing TDs in 2023 and paced the conference in total TDs, rushing TDs, rushing yards and yards per contest in 2022.

He was a major transfer portal coup for Ryan Day's team ahead of the 2024-25 college football season.

Judkins is a powerful runner and will add grit to the Cowboys' backfield.

He's 6-foot-0 and 219 pounds of raw athleticism and should adapt well to the big leagues. Judkins could be the Cowboys' long-term successor for Ezekiel Elliott and a safety blanket for Dak Prescott once he's back from injury.

