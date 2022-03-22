Dak Prescott opens up on losing Amari Cooper to Browns

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott lost one of his top offensive targets this offseason as Dallas traded wide receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns.

The Cowboys quarterback says losing Cooper will be difficult for Dallas, but some components can keep the offense high-powered if they live up to their capabilities.

The two-time Pro Bowl said this of the changes on the team:

"This is the hardest part of the league to me, watching teammates, watching friends, watching men you've grown with over the past few years, on the field and off the field, leave. "I'm excited for them, their next chapters. They'll do great things. "And I'm excited for this team."

He also noted that Pro Bowl receiver CeeDee Lamb could step up to fill the shoes left by Cooper as Dallas’ No. 1 receiver entering the 2022 season.

Around The NFL @AroundTheNFL



nfl.com/news/dak-presc… Dak Prescott has "no doubt" CeeDee Lamb is ready to replace Amari Cooper as "the main guy" Dak Prescott has "no doubt" CeeDee Lamb is ready to replace Amari Cooper as "the main guy"nfl.com/news/dak-presc… https://t.co/DbwYXJzJE5

The quarterback said that Lamb is ready to be that top target due to his potential:

"Yeah, there's no doubt he is. I think that's the best part of that move. You look at a guy like CeeDee and what he's done in his first two years, it's exciting. He hasn't really scratched the surface. Just for him to be the one, to be the main guy, I know he's going to be ready for it. I know he's already doing the things he needs to do that are necessary to have a great season.''

The Cowboys drafted Lamb in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft. In the 2021 season, he had 1,102 yards receiving with 79 receptions and six touchdowns, leading the Cowboys in receiving yards.

Amari Cooper with the Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys v New York Giants

He was traded to the Cowboys by the then-Oakland Raiders in October 2018 and played in 56 games for Dallas.

In his stint with Dallas, the receiver had 292 receptions, 3,893 receiving yards, and 27 touchdown catches. His 27 touchdowns place him in the top 10 for the most since 2018.

He made one Pro Bowl in the 2019 season for Dallas, as he had 79 receptions, 1,189 yards receiving, and eight touchdowns. He led the team in all three categories that season. We’ll see how he performs with Cleveland in the 2022 season.

Edited by Piyush Bisht